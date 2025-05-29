News

WATCH LIVE | Sentencing for Joshlin Smith's convicted kidnappers

By TimesLIVE - 29 May 2025

Courtesy of SABC

Sentencing proceedings in aggravation and mitigation of sentence for the mother of Joshlin Smith, Kelly, and two others, Jacquin Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn, are continuing on Thursday at the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.

Most Read