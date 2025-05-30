First official Spanish representative appointed in Gqeberha
Appointment aimed at boosting trade and travel and serving local community
The government of Spain has for the first time appointed a permanent representative in Gqeberha with the aim of strengthening ties with Nelson Mandela Bay and the Eastern Cape, while supporting the small local Spanish community.
As the new Spanish honorary vice-consul in Gqeberha, Bay businesswoman Laura Morales-Ontaria will look to facilitate document requirements to boost trade and travel between the Eastern Cape and Spain, and amplify the cultural presence of her home country in the Friendly City...
