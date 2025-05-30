Light at the end of the tunnel for brave little girl
Approval finally granted for Courtney Ashia, 7, to receive stem cell transplant in Cape Town
All it took was a signature — one signature on a dotted line — to potentially save a little girl’s life.
After four agonising months filled with uncertainty, and relentless media advocacy over the past two days, the health department has finally approved the transfer of seven-year-old Courtney Ashia to Cape Town for a stem cell transplant...
