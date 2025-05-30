Mandela University Press launches new books on diverse topics
Two profound books were launched this week in an effort to captivate readers through an exploration of the cultural significance of birds as well as the importance of the life of Dr Neville Alexander.
Nelson Mandela University (NMU) through its Mandela University Press — Inkwazi — held two book launches for their latest publications, Dr John Samuel’s Winged Words and Dr Doreen Musson’s Tested By Fire...
