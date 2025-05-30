‘No-one else could have done it’ — lead investigator in Evans’ case
When Vanessa van Rensburg was allegedly beaten with a whiskey bottle and strangled to death, there was no sign of forced entry and nothing was stolen.
The only other person allegedly present, according to the lead investigator, was her boyfriend, Rob Evans...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.