News

Pilgrims Rest bust sees 38 illegal mining suspects arrested

By TimesLIVE - 30 May 2025
Police arrested 38 people on immigration-related charges after a raid on a suspected illegal mining operation in Pilgrims Rest.
Police arrested 38 people on immigration-related charges after a raid on a suspected illegal mining operation in Pilgrims Rest.
Image: SAPS

Illegal mining equipment was seized when police arrested 38 suspected illegal miners in Pilgrim's Rest.

Thursday's raid was carried out at the town's Majax informal settlement.

Spokesperson Capt Mpho Nonyane said the suspects are believed to be foreigners without valid documentation to be in South Africa. They were charged with contravention of the Immigration Act.

“Police investigators are working with officials from the home affairs department to ascertain the status of the arrested suspects.”

Police confiscated illicit mining equipment, including 43 phendukas, motors, generators, steel balls and other mining equipment believed to be used in illegal mining activities, Nonyane said.

Mining equipment was seized during the police raid.
Mining equipment was seized during the police raid.
Image: SAPS

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Residents in Alexandra stop City Power's disconnection teams
Can Tech Fix Africa’s Property Puzzle? Proply’s Wesley Roos Thinks So

Most Read