Woman accused of kidnapping babies from hospital to apply for bail
A woman accused of kidnapping two babies from Dora Nginza Hospital earlier this month, flashed a big smile to her family seated in the public gallery of the New Brighton magistrate’s court, before walking back down to the holding cells.
Appearing briefly on Friday morning, Sinovuyo Rabula was told her formal bail application would only proceed next week...
