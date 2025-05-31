Business chamber launches entrepreneurship programme
The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber is on the hunt for 25 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) eager to escalate their establishments through their newly launched seven-week entrepreneurship programme.
The programme launched on Friday, is an intervention aimed at assisting the selected businesses to grow, create jobs and ensure their sustainability...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.