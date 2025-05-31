Former TimesLIVE editor Andrew Trench loses battle to cancer
The veteran journalist was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer and had been undergoing treatment at a Cape Town hospital.
Former TimesLIVE editor Andrew Trench has died after a battle with cancer.
Trench's family confirmed that he lost the battle at Vincent Pallotti Hospital in Cape Town, with wife Gill and their daughter Gemma by his side on Friday night...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.