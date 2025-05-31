Public protector orders Dora Nginza turnaround
The public protector has slammed the management of Gqeberha's Dora Nginza Hospital and has stepped in to try and salvage the situation.
Public Protector Adv Kholeka Gcaleka pointed to a shortage of staff and medical equipment, inadequate security and insufficient space in the maternity ward, forcing pregnant women to sleep on the floor...
