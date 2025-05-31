KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate officials have arrested two alleged drunk drivers including one who was found to be more than 20 times over the legal limit.
The transport and human settlements department said the RTI team working with police arrested a truck driver for drinking and driving in Van Reenen along the N3 on May 17.
He blew 2.0mg/1000ml, which is 20 times more than the legal limit of 0,10mg /1000ml.
He was arrested and charged by Ladysmith police and is expected to appear in court on August 18.
A second driver who was also arrested on Friday for allegedly driving under the influence in Van Reenen is being held in the Ladysmith police cells.
The driver allegedly blew 0.32 mg/1000ml which is three times more than the legal limit.
MEC Siboniso Duma said nine victims of a horrific accident involving a truck in Empangeni along the N2 were recently buried.
“Families lost their loved ones and breadwinners, with children becoming orphans as a result of one reckless truck driver.
“In my meeting with senior management last Monday, I mandated our RTI team to strengthen their no nonsense, zero tolerance and Alufakwa campaign on our roads. We undertake to clamp down on bad behaviour in all corners of our province.
“In particular, we are paying more attention to trucks because, more than any vehicle, trucks can damage more vehicles at once and their accidents can lead to serious injuries because of the impact.”
He said road networks being constructed, rehabilitated and repaired should not be playgrounds for “irresponsible drivers”.
Duma said road accidents cost the South African economy more than R164bn annually, an equivalent to 3.4% of the country's GDP.
In addition, the Road Accident Fund (RAF) paid out more than R45.6bn in claims in the 2023-2024 financial year.
TimesLIVE
Truck driver arrested after being found more than 20 times over legal alcohol limit
Image: SUPPLIED
TimesLIVE
