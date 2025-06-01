Dora Nginza problems being addressed, MEC says after damning report
Public protector flags serious structural issues in department and major staffing, equipment and security lapses at hospital
The public protector has wrapped the department of health over the knuckles for its failure to provide adequate equipment and personnel at Dora Nginza Hospital that has left the institution, its staff and patients in several life-and-death situations.
Public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka slammed the shortage of staff and medical equipment at the hospital, as well as inadequate security and insufficient space in the maternity ward, forcing pregnant women to sleep on the floor...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.