Foreigners without proper paperwork arrested in Gqeberha

At least 30 foreigners were arrested in Gqeberha on Sunday for allegedly being in the country without proper documentation.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed the arrests on Sunday night.
“The department of immigration arrested a total of 30 foreigners,” he said.
“Twenty are being held at the Mount Road police station and 10 at the Humewood police station.”
According to Beetge, the foreigners were believed to have come from a township in Addo and later sought refuge at a church in Gqeberha.
“The department of immigration, which falls under the home affairs directorate, effected the arrests,” he said.
“That department has a whole section that can arrest people in terms of SA’s home affairs and immigration laws.”
“For further details, please contact home affairs directly.”
Home affairs spokesperson Duwayne Esau indicated he would respond on Monday morning.
Last weekend, clashes between locals and foreigners broke out in Addo in response to the murder of a community member outside a tavern on the Saturday.
Residents from Valencia in Addo then took to the streets and allegedly attacked foreigners in the area.
A further three people were killed and at least 10 others injured.
Some of the foreigners then sought shelter at a church in Gqeberha.
The Herald
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
The Herald
