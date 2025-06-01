Questions raised over R7m Gelvandale pool renovation
DA to interrogate bidding process and amount spent to get the job done
The DA in the Eastern Cape is digging deeper into the R7m spent to refurbish the Gelvandale Swimming Pool and intends to bring the matter to the attention of the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture portfolio committee in the National Assembly.
DSRAC committee chair MP Joe McGluwa and MP Liam Jacobs, who also serves on the committee, conducted an oversight inspection with the party’s provincial leaders at the pool on Friday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.