Chippa boss makes U-turn on relocation to East London

Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi has made an about-turn on his decision to relocate the club from Nelson Mandela Bay and has instead set his sights on acquiring control of the Isaac Wolfson Stadium.
Despite confirming the move to the Buffalo City Metro in May, which potentially could have cost the club its R13m cheque it receives as part of a sponsorship deal with the Bay, Mpengesi denied this in a letter sent to municipal officials of the sport, recreation, arts and culture directorate on Friday.
Chippa players and staff left on May 12 after they were told to start packing in preparation for the club’s relocation.
The relocation was first announced by coach Thabo September during a post-match interview in April in which he indicated the club would move to East London next season.
The franchise received a R6m-a-year sponsorship deal with the Bay municipality and also received a R7m annual relocation fee tied to their status in top-flight football, for which the team has had to fight to stay out of relegation.
The agreement also provides an additional R500,000 for marketing.
The three-year contract ends in June 2026.
“While we look forward to meeting you in person shortly to take matters further, it's important to address you urgently with regards to falsehoods that are being disseminated in the media that Chippa United FC are relocating the team,” Mpengesi wrote in the letter.
Mpengesi had previously stated that they intended to move the club to BCM with a satellite station remaining in Gqeberha.
In the letter, Mpengesi said they acknowledged that there were challenges beyond their control related to venues.
“A quick analysis of ticket sales/attendance vs club and operator costs alone justifies why Chippa United intends to move the smaller games away and work with the MBDA [Mandela Bay Development Agency] to ensure that more higher category matches are played at the stadium with our assistance.”
Mpengesi said they were also in talks with Kaizer Chiefs with regard to bringing some of their games to the city.
“Chippa United will immediately, for example, bring back the smaller matches, when the Wolfson Stadium is compliant as they will be more viable and take football to a greater audience.
“The matter of facility availability is another key point of discussion.
“You will be aware of the challenges that Chippa United have had in securing alternative venues and training facilities over the past years and this matter requires resolution.
“The unavailability/noncompliance of the Wolfson Stadium in particular has been a contentious issue.
“This, in particular, affects our DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) and juniors, forcing expensive alternative arrangements to be made.
“We highlight that in the 2024/2025 season the club had to keep ferrying its DDC team between Gqeberha and East London, which is unsustainable.
“This is not optional as the DDC season starts early and venues have to be submitted currently.”
Mpengesi proposed that the city hand the Wolfson Stadium over to them to bring it up to Safety at Sport and Recreation Events Act (SASSREA) compliance.
“With the above in mind, we propose that as a long-term solution the municipality urgently facilitate the handover of control of the Wolfson Stadium, or another agreed stadium, to Chippa United for the club to renovate the venue and maintain it to PSL and SASSREA standards on the municipality’s behalf.”
Asked on Friday what had changed his mind, Mpengesi said: “We never confirmed leaving, we love Gqeberha.”
Regarding the handing over of Wolfson, Mpengesi said they wanted to renovate the stadium and would not share it with any other teams.
The stadium is at present used by amateur soccer and rugby teams to train and play games.
“We will make sure it complies with the PSL standard for small games and DDC.
“We can’t share with other people. We will manage and maintain it like [the one in] East London and what we were doing in Philippi, Cape Town.
“As things are now, it’s chaotic, [with] Safa and rugby.
“We must manage it and they can use it according to our terms.
“So [we want] stadium management to prevent chaos and put our interests first like we do in East London.”
Motsepe Foundation Championship side Highbury FC has also set its sights on using the Wolfson for its home fixtures next season.
Asked if the move to take over the Wolfson would seem as though he was blocking Highbury from using the facility, Mpengesi said he would allow Highbury to play their home games, but if Chippa were given control over the stadium the team would have to pay him for access.
He said once the Wolfson passed the PSL standard there would not be a need for him to take the small games and DDC fixtures to East London in future.
“It would be foolish of me to abandon Gqeberha completely. It has so much potential and assisted our brand too much,” Mpengesi said.
MBDA chief executive Anele Qaba said on Sunday that nothing contained in the letter had been discussed with them and they would require detailed information.
“What we’re picking up from his letter is that he is not leaving so for us the status quo remains.”
Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said there would be ongoing engagements regarding Chippa United’s request to use the Wolfson Stadium.
“Any consideration of expanded use of the Wolfson Stadium will be undertaken with due regard for existing users, including amateur clubs.
“Amateur and community football clubs that use the Wolfson Stadium do so based on approved bookings and facility-use agreements with the municipality.
“In some cases, nominal rental or booking fees may apply depending on the nature of the event and duration of use.”
He said should any adjustments be made to accommodate Chippa United’s operational needs at the Wolfson Stadium, amateur and community teams would not be displaced or disadvantaged.
“Alternative venue arrangements and scheduling accommodations would be considered in consultation with affected stakeholders.”
The Herald
Chippa boss makes U-turn on relocation to East London
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi has made an about-turn on his decision to relocate the club from Nelson Mandela Bay and has instead set his sights on acquiring control of the Isaac Wolfson Stadium.
Despite confirming the move to the Buffalo City Metro in May, which potentially could have cost the club its R13m cheque it receives as part of a sponsorship deal with the Bay, Mpengesi denied this in a letter sent to municipal officials of the sport, recreation, arts and culture directorate on Friday.
Chippa players and staff left on May 12 after they were told to start packing in preparation for the club’s relocation.
The relocation was first announced by coach Thabo September during a post-match interview in April in which he indicated the club would move to East London next season.
The franchise received a R6m-a-year sponsorship deal with the Bay municipality and also received a R7m annual relocation fee tied to their status in top-flight football, for which the team has had to fight to stay out of relegation.
The agreement also provides an additional R500,000 for marketing.
The three-year contract ends in June 2026.
“While we look forward to meeting you in person shortly to take matters further, it's important to address you urgently with regards to falsehoods that are being disseminated in the media that Chippa United FC are relocating the team,” Mpengesi wrote in the letter.
Mpengesi had previously stated that they intended to move the club to BCM with a satellite station remaining in Gqeberha.
In the letter, Mpengesi said they acknowledged that there were challenges beyond their control related to venues.
“A quick analysis of ticket sales/attendance vs club and operator costs alone justifies why Chippa United intends to move the smaller games away and work with the MBDA [Mandela Bay Development Agency] to ensure that more higher category matches are played at the stadium with our assistance.”
Mpengesi said they were also in talks with Kaizer Chiefs with regard to bringing some of their games to the city.
“Chippa United will immediately, for example, bring back the smaller matches, when the Wolfson Stadium is compliant as they will be more viable and take football to a greater audience.
“The matter of facility availability is another key point of discussion.
“You will be aware of the challenges that Chippa United have had in securing alternative venues and training facilities over the past years and this matter requires resolution.
“The unavailability/noncompliance of the Wolfson Stadium in particular has been a contentious issue.
“This, in particular, affects our DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) and juniors, forcing expensive alternative arrangements to be made.
“We highlight that in the 2024/2025 season the club had to keep ferrying its DDC team between Gqeberha and East London, which is unsustainable.
“This is not optional as the DDC season starts early and venues have to be submitted currently.”
Mpengesi proposed that the city hand the Wolfson Stadium over to them to bring it up to Safety at Sport and Recreation Events Act (SASSREA) compliance.
“With the above in mind, we propose that as a long-term solution the municipality urgently facilitate the handover of control of the Wolfson Stadium, or another agreed stadium, to Chippa United for the club to renovate the venue and maintain it to PSL and SASSREA standards on the municipality’s behalf.”
Asked on Friday what had changed his mind, Mpengesi said: “We never confirmed leaving, we love Gqeberha.”
Regarding the handing over of Wolfson, Mpengesi said they wanted to renovate the stadium and would not share it with any other teams.
The stadium is at present used by amateur soccer and rugby teams to train and play games.
“We will make sure it complies with the PSL standard for small games and DDC.
“We can’t share with other people. We will manage and maintain it like [the one in] East London and what we were doing in Philippi, Cape Town.
“As things are now, it’s chaotic, [with] Safa and rugby.
“We must manage it and they can use it according to our terms.
“So [we want] stadium management to prevent chaos and put our interests first like we do in East London.”
Motsepe Foundation Championship side Highbury FC has also set its sights on using the Wolfson for its home fixtures next season.
Asked if the move to take over the Wolfson would seem as though he was blocking Highbury from using the facility, Mpengesi said he would allow Highbury to play their home games, but if Chippa were given control over the stadium the team would have to pay him for access.
He said once the Wolfson passed the PSL standard there would not be a need for him to take the small games and DDC fixtures to East London in future.
“It would be foolish of me to abandon Gqeberha completely. It has so much potential and assisted our brand too much,” Mpengesi said.
MBDA chief executive Anele Qaba said on Sunday that nothing contained in the letter had been discussed with them and they would require detailed information.
“What we’re picking up from his letter is that he is not leaving so for us the status quo remains.”
Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said there would be ongoing engagements regarding Chippa United’s request to use the Wolfson Stadium.
“Any consideration of expanded use of the Wolfson Stadium will be undertaken with due regard for existing users, including amateur clubs.
“Amateur and community football clubs that use the Wolfson Stadium do so based on approved bookings and facility-use agreements with the municipality.
“In some cases, nominal rental or booking fees may apply depending on the nature of the event and duration of use.”
He said should any adjustments be made to accommodate Chippa United’s operational needs at the Wolfson Stadium, amateur and community teams would not be displaced or disadvantaged.
“Alternative venue arrangements and scheduling accommodations would be considered in consultation with affected stakeholders.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News