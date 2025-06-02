Plett diving company rewarded for sound environmental practices
Committing to sustainability, ocean conservation and eco-conscious diving practices has paid off for scuba diving company ProDive Plettenberg Bay, which was officially awarded the internationally recognised PADI Eco Centre status, making it one of only three in SA.
The award is granted to companies that demonstrate a dedication to conservation and dive industry sustainability...
