Six people, including a local shop owner, are expected to appear in the Hankey magistrate’s court on Monday for the alleged illegal possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
Police said three firearms and ammunition were seized during the operation.
The arrests followed an incident on Saturday, at about 6pm, when police conducting routine patrols observed three men outside a shop in Bafana Xhashimwe Street in Hankey.
Two of the men were identified as suspects wanted for illegally pointing a firearm and assault.
Upon searching the group, police discovered an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in the possession of the third man, police spokesperson WO Majola Nkohli said.
All three were immediately arrested.
“While transporting the suspects to the police station, officers noticed suspicious behaviour from the shop owner and his two assistants.
“Police returned to the premises, where preliminary investigations — including a review of shop security footage — revealed that the initial suspects had thrown two firearms into the shop when the police arrived.
“The footage further showed the owner and his assistants retrieving and concealing the weapons.
“Two additional unlicensed firearms were recovered from inside the shop, leading to the arrest of the owner and his two assistants.
“The six suspects, aged between 19 and 41, face charges including pointing a firearm, assault, possession of unlicensed firearms and the possession of illegal ammunition.
“Additional charges may be added as the investigation progresses,” Nkohli said.
Acting Sarah Baartman district commissioner Brig Asogran Naidoo commended the officers for their vigilance.
“Their alertness in handling potentially armed suspects ensured the safety of the community and led to the recovery of illegal weapons,” Naidoo said.
The seized firearms will undergo ballistic testing to determine potential links to other serious crimes.
The Herald
Six nabbed in Hankey for illegal firearms
Image: SUPPLIED
The Herald
