Time to shine spotlight on unsung heroes

They will be vying for the respective category titles which include: Environment, Sports, Arts and Culture, Business/Entrepreneur, Education, Community, Civil Society, Gender Based Violence, Health and Safety as well as the Standard Bank Youth Category known as “Make your Mark”.
The latter is the event’s gold sponsors’ youth initiative to support young change-makers and social innovators who are making an impact in their communities.
The “Make Your Mark” award provides special recognition to recipients who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation and dedication.
The Head of client coverage, personal and private banking for Standard Bank Eastern Cape, Unathi Maqalekane, said it aimed to become the catalyst that transformed these individual initiatives into a reality in alignment to the company’s vision “Africa is our home and we drive her growth”.
“The Herald NMU Citizens of the Year Awards gives special recognition to ordinary individuals who create a positive impact within the community.
“Similarly, our focus is on creating positive impacts for our clients, our employees, our communities and the environment.
“On that account, we are excited to continue as a valued partner because we share a similar commitment to uplift society to drive Africa’s sustainable growth.”
Maqalekane said celebrating the unsung heroes was crucial as they were often the backbone of communities and organisations, providing essential support that might not always be visible.
“Recognising their efforts by virtue of these accolades shows that their contributions are valued and appreciated and can inspire others to step up and offer their own support thereby creating a culture of community and belonging.”
The acting dean of students at Nelson Mandela University, Vuyo Bongela, said their decision to continue as a partner stemmed from a shared vision to celebrate those who embodied the spirit of ubuntu.
“We believe that being recognised in this way not only affirms the emotional journey of the winners, but also validates the purpose and passion that fuels their work.
“It raises their visibility, often enabling them to access greater support and extend their reach, ultimately amplifying the positive change they bring about in their communities.
“As our tagline charges us to “change the world”, we believe such endeavours contribute to this bold mission,” Bongela said.
If you know of anyone who exemplifies the true meaning of upliftment and positive change, let’s honour them. Nominate your local hero on this link: www.bit.ly/HeraldCitizens2025
For any queries, please contact The Herald marketing manager, Berna Ulay-Walters on ulayb@theherald.co.za.
The event sponsors are: Co-title sponsors: Nelson Mandela University | Gold sponsor: Standard Bank | Bronze sponsor: Continental Tyre SA | Support partners: Vodacom, Three Peaks Wine and JTC Decor Events | Venue sponsors: Sun Boardwalk.
The Herald
Time to shine spotlight on unsung heroes
Nominations open for 34th instalment of The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Though they face their own adversities, there are Nelson Mandela Bay residents who dedicate their lives to uplifting others, and in celebration of these unsung heroes The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards, supported by Nelson Mandela University, has returned for its 34th instalment.
Nominations for worthy recipients of what is considered one of the most prestigious awards and community social investments in the Bay officially opened on Monday and will close on July 14.
The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards, supported by Nelson Mandela University, seek to acknowledge and uplift individuals, businesses and organisations who have gone beyond the call of duty to assist their communities.
With hundreds of annual entries competing across 10 categories, a panel of esteemed judges will whittle down the nominations to the top 10 who will be celebrated during a glitzy honorary gala awards ceremony on September 19 at the Sun Boardwalk Convention Centre.
In addition to the category winners, the esteemed Sister Ethel Award will be presented to an individual, voted for by the six judges, who has showcased exemplary community work in the region for more than a decade.
The Herald editor Rochelle de Kock said the awards were aimed at shining a spotlight on the good in the community.
“There is a lot of good that is taking place — people doing their little bit in their corners to make a positive impact in their respective communities. We want to not only shine a spotlight on that, but also reward it.
“We want those people and organisations to know that we see them and we thank them for making a difference,” De Kock said.
Image: Supplied
They will be vying for the respective category titles which include: Environment, Sports, Arts and Culture, Business/Entrepreneur, Education, Community, Civil Society, Gender Based Violence, Health and Safety as well as the Standard Bank Youth Category known as “Make your Mark”.
The latter is the event’s gold sponsors’ youth initiative to support young change-makers and social innovators who are making an impact in their communities.
The “Make Your Mark” award provides special recognition to recipients who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation and dedication.
The Head of client coverage, personal and private banking for Standard Bank Eastern Cape, Unathi Maqalekane, said it aimed to become the catalyst that transformed these individual initiatives into a reality in alignment to the company’s vision “Africa is our home and we drive her growth”.
“The Herald NMU Citizens of the Year Awards gives special recognition to ordinary individuals who create a positive impact within the community.
“Similarly, our focus is on creating positive impacts for our clients, our employees, our communities and the environment.
“On that account, we are excited to continue as a valued partner because we share a similar commitment to uplift society to drive Africa’s sustainable growth.”
Maqalekane said celebrating the unsung heroes was crucial as they were often the backbone of communities and organisations, providing essential support that might not always be visible.
“Recognising their efforts by virtue of these accolades shows that their contributions are valued and appreciated and can inspire others to step up and offer their own support thereby creating a culture of community and belonging.”
The acting dean of students at Nelson Mandela University, Vuyo Bongela, said their decision to continue as a partner stemmed from a shared vision to celebrate those who embodied the spirit of ubuntu.
“We believe that being recognised in this way not only affirms the emotional journey of the winners, but also validates the purpose and passion that fuels their work.
“It raises their visibility, often enabling them to access greater support and extend their reach, ultimately amplifying the positive change they bring about in their communities.
“As our tagline charges us to “change the world”, we believe such endeavours contribute to this bold mission,” Bongela said.
If you know of anyone who exemplifies the true meaning of upliftment and positive change, let’s honour them. Nominate your local hero on this link: www.bit.ly/HeraldCitizens2025
For any queries, please contact The Herald marketing manager, Berna Ulay-Walters on ulayb@theherald.co.za.
The event sponsors are: Co-title sponsors: Nelson Mandela University | Gold sponsor: Standard Bank | Bronze sponsor: Continental Tyre SA | Support partners: Vodacom, Three Peaks Wine and JTC Decor Events | Venue sponsors: Sun Boardwalk.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News