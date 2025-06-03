Audiences blown away by smooth sounds at jazz festival
Big names and smooth sounds set the tone for the 2025 Mandela Bay Jazz Legacy Festival which culminated in a series of captivating performances at the weekend.
From internationally renowned Feya Faku to the SA National Jazz Orchestra (SANJO), several artists contributed to the week-long programme packed with performances, lectures, workshops, exhibitions and commemorations for some of the local jazz legends...
