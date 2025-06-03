Court retraces steps of Cradock Four
Inspection held in Nxuba as part of inquest into deaths of activists
From the hill in the suburb of Bergsig, overlooking Nxuba, state security services had an uninterrupted view of Lingelihle Township — particularly the home of political activist Matthew Goniwe.
It was from that hill where they continuously monitored the movements of the Cradock Four, and in 1985 slowly formulated their sinister plans to have Goniwe and his comrades, Fort Calata, Sparrow Mkhonto and Sicelo Mhlauli, eliminated...
