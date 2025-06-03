Development agency could lose R15m after metro fails to transfer funds
With less than a month left in the 2024/2025 financial year, the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) risks losing R15m earmarked for revitalising the Gqeberha and Kariega precincts, as the money has not yet been transferred to the agency by the municipality.
MBDA chief executive Anele Qaba revealed this after criticism from mayor Babalwa Lobishe and councillor Rano Kayser during a council meeting last week...
