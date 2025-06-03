Heartbreak of Vanessa’s daughter heard in court
Letter from girl’s school read out as Evans’ bail bid continues
While the lawyer for murder accused Rob Evans argued that the businessman was not the monster the state had made him out to be, the court heard about the heartbreak of a eight-year-old girl who desperately missed her mother.
In the Humansdorp Regional Court on Tuesday, defence attorney Paul Roelofse said the state’s case rested on little more than a photo of slain Bay mother Vanessa van Rensburg’s bloodied face — and an assumption that Evans was the one who had assaulted her...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.