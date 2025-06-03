News

Heartbreak of Vanessa’s daughter heard in court

Letter from girl’s school read out as Evans’ bail bid continues

By Brandon Nel - 03 June 2025

While the lawyer for murder accused Rob Evans argued that the businessman was not the monster the state had made him out to be, the court heard about the heartbreak of a eight-year-old girl who desperately missed her mother. 

In the Humansdorp Regional Court on Tuesday, defence attorney Paul Roelofse said the state’s case rested on little more than a photo of slain Bay mother Vanessa van Rensburg’s bloodied face — and an assumption that Evans was the one who had assaulted her...

