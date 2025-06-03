A group of thieves planning to profit from hijacking a meat delivery truck got cooked after a joint operation by SAPS units led to their arrest and the recovery of meat valued at almost R20,000.
Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the truck was hijacked by five armed suspects on Friday at about 4.15pm along the R75 near Bayland, while en route to Despatch.
“The suspects forced the driver and two assistants into their vehicle and later abandoned them in Kwazakhele.”
Beetge said by 5.20pm, SAPS K9 unit members located the hijacked truck abandoned and empty in Milner Avenue, Sydenham.
In a co-ordinated operation involving the SAPS K9 unit, stock theft unit, provincial serious violent crime investigation unit, and crime intelligence, the subsequent investigations led to the arrests.
“On [Friday], premises in Hart Road, Sidwell, were searched, resulting in the discovery of two front quarters of stolen meat [estimated value R9,000].
“A 30-year-old man was arrested for possession of stolen property.
“Five additional undocumented men [aged 25 to 37] were arrested at the scene and detained at SAPS Algoa Park.”
The next morning, at about 8am, a tavern in Jijana Street, Wells Estate, was also searched.
“Two additional front quarters of meat [valued at R9,000] were recovered and confiscated, though no arrests were made.
“On Monday, at 3.30pm, SAPS K9 members confiscated a Nissan eight-tonne cooling truck and arrested a 25-year-old man at premises in Military Road, Central.
“The truck is linked to the hijacking and was allegedly used to transport stolen meat. This suspect faces charges under the original hijacking case.”
He said the investigation was ongoing.
The Herald
Hijacking of meat delivery truck ends with arrested suspects facing the heat
Image: GARETH WILSON
