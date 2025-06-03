Investigating officer in Vanessa murder argues for Evans to be denied bail

The lead investigator in the Vanessa van Rensburg murder case did not mince his words when he told the court on Tuesday that it was not in the interest of justice to release her boyfriend on bail.
He said murder accused Rob Evans could also face more criminal charges as the investigation unfolded.
Warrant Officer Xolile Kato was testifying in the packed Humansdorp Regional Court where Evans is applying for bail.
Proceedings got off to a late start due to a power outage.
And as the wait dragged on, Evans’ two older daughters sat quietly in the public gallery, occasionally blowing kisses to their father in the nearby holding cell.
Evans, who has already indicated that he intends to plead not guilty to the charges, is accused of beating and strangling Van Rensburg, 36, to death at his Oyster Bay holiday home.
Her body was discovered during the early hours of April 20.
Asked by state prosecutor Bianca Burger why bail should not be granted, Kato responded that the charges were extremely serious.
He said looking at the severity of the charges, Evans — should he be convicted — faced life in prison.
“On top of that, they are gender-based violence related charges,” he said.
“We can see awareness being raised about gender-based violence, including in the media.”
Asked what the public was saying about the case on social media, he said: “Most of the comments are from people pointing a finger at Mr Evans and calling for justice for Vanessa.
“One comment I saw stated ‘I worked for him, I could have expected it’.”
Kato said Evans’ own brother had allegedly told the police they always knew he had a temper, but that they had never expected it to come to this.
Burger asked: “He has a disposition to being aggressive and you’re saying that was confirmed by his own brother?”
“Yes,” Kato replied.
According to Kato, additional charges could still be added.
He said the first person to attend to Van Rensburg’s body was a member of the National Sea Rescue Institute, and that she was already cold to the touch.
Kato said Evans only contacted a private security company — and not for medical assistance.
“You don’t watch your loved one dying and not do anything you can to assist,” he said.
“If you cannot do it yourself, then get help.
“The first thing I would do is to get medical assistance.”
He warned that Evans was a flight risk.
“If he paid bail of R100,000 and knows he faces two life terms, he might be a flight risk.
“He has all the means to do so [flee],” Kato said, noting that Evans’ businesses made a turnover of more than R7m a month.
“With that money, he can do whatever he wants.”
He said Evans could possibly interfere with witnesses.
Kato then read out a line from the statement by business owner Ronel van Eyck, who reported a separate assault incident at the Old Grey Club on March 28.
Van Eyck said her staff had sent her an incident report while she was in Vietnam, and she had subsequently informed the Old Grey Union and barred Evans from the premises.
“I knew Rob well as I have had encounters with him at Crusaders,” she said, recalling a past altercation during which Evans allegedly swore at her during a dispute over customer tabs.
She said the altercation was so heated that bouncers had to intervene.
Van Eyck said Evans was given a final written warning at Crusaders, where he served as treasurer.
Kato said further that witnesses were allegedly being contacted by the defence.
According to the state, Tiaan van Schalkwyk of Danie Gouws Attorneys, which represents Evans, had allegedly contacted Van Eyck.
“It is astounding to me that Vanessa was not the only female victim but also Ms Van Eyck,” Burger said.
Testimony continues.
The Herald
Investigating officer in Vanessa murder argues for Evans to be denied bail
Image: WERNER HILLS
The lead investigator in the Vanessa van Rensburg murder case did not mince his words when he told the court on Tuesday that it was not in the interest of justice to release her boyfriend on bail.
He said murder accused Rob Evans could also face more criminal charges as the investigation unfolded.
Warrant Officer Xolile Kato was testifying in the packed Humansdorp Regional Court where Evans is applying for bail.
Proceedings got off to a late start due to a power outage.
And as the wait dragged on, Evans’ two older daughters sat quietly in the public gallery, occasionally blowing kisses to their father in the nearby holding cell.
Evans, who has already indicated that he intends to plead not guilty to the charges, is accused of beating and strangling Van Rensburg, 36, to death at his Oyster Bay holiday home.
Her body was discovered during the early hours of April 20.
Asked by state prosecutor Bianca Burger why bail should not be granted, Kato responded that the charges were extremely serious.
He said looking at the severity of the charges, Evans — should he be convicted — faced life in prison.
“On top of that, they are gender-based violence related charges,” he said.
“We can see awareness being raised about gender-based violence, including in the media.”
Asked what the public was saying about the case on social media, he said: “Most of the comments are from people pointing a finger at Mr Evans and calling for justice for Vanessa.
“One comment I saw stated ‘I worked for him, I could have expected it’.”
Kato said Evans’ own brother had allegedly told the police they always knew he had a temper, but that they had never expected it to come to this.
Burger asked: “He has a disposition to being aggressive and you’re saying that was confirmed by his own brother?”
“Yes,” Kato replied.
According to Kato, additional charges could still be added.
He said the first person to attend to Van Rensburg’s body was a member of the National Sea Rescue Institute, and that she was already cold to the touch.
Kato said Evans only contacted a private security company — and not for medical assistance.
“You don’t watch your loved one dying and not do anything you can to assist,” he said.
“If you cannot do it yourself, then get help.
“The first thing I would do is to get medical assistance.”
He warned that Evans was a flight risk.
“If he paid bail of R100,000 and knows he faces two life terms, he might be a flight risk.
“He has all the means to do so [flee],” Kato said, noting that Evans’ businesses made a turnover of more than R7m a month.
“With that money, he can do whatever he wants.”
He said Evans could possibly interfere with witnesses.
Kato then read out a line from the statement by business owner Ronel van Eyck, who reported a separate assault incident at the Old Grey Club on March 28.
Van Eyck said her staff had sent her an incident report while she was in Vietnam, and she had subsequently informed the Old Grey Union and barred Evans from the premises.
“I knew Rob well as I have had encounters with him at Crusaders,” she said, recalling a past altercation during which Evans allegedly swore at her during a dispute over customer tabs.
She said the altercation was so heated that bouncers had to intervene.
Van Eyck said Evans was given a final written warning at Crusaders, where he served as treasurer.
Kato said further that witnesses were allegedly being contacted by the defence.
According to the state, Tiaan van Schalkwyk of Danie Gouws Attorneys, which represents Evans, had allegedly contacted Van Eyck.
“It is astounding to me that Vanessa was not the only female victim but also Ms Van Eyck,” Burger said.
Testimony continues.
The Herald
ALSO READ:
Claims Rob Evans was told he was a suspect refuted in court
Police followed ‘trail of broken glass’ from Vanessa’s body
‘No-one else could have done it’ — lead investigator in Evans’ case
Vanessa’s sister left to face life without best friend
Evans questioned over scarf around murdered girlfriend’s neck
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News