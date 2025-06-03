Mvoko retables Eastern Cape budget with no changes

Eastern Cape finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko retabled the province’s R100bn budget with no changes from just three months ago.
Mvoko presented the 2025/2026 budget in Bhisho on Tuesday during a virtual event, attended by fellow MECs and MPLs.
The budget speech comes after finance minister Enoch Godongwana tabled a revised national budget in May 21.
Godongwana tabled the budget a historic three times, with the last-minute postponement of the first budget in February due to a proposal for two VAT hikes, and a legal challenge to the budget tabling in March, which proposed a single VAT hike.
As a result, Mvoko had to withdraw the budget he tabled on March 25 and reintroduced it on Tuesday.
“We are grateful that the revised budget tabled by minister Enoch Godongwana had no dire consequences to our original baseline allocations from national.
“What is clear, however, is that we must not expect any additional allocations over the 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework.
“Similarly, there will be no additional resources to departments, instead we encourage everyone to identify alternative sources of funding to augment the provincial fiscus.
“These include reprioritisation and trade-offs within and between clusters, top-slicing of provincial department budgets, pledging of conditional grants, donor funding, public-private partnerships and increased focus on revenue generation,” Mvoko said.
The R100bn Eastern Cape budget includes R82.45bn from the provincial equitable share, conditional grants worth R15.23bn, R1.8bn from provincial own receipts and R506.86m from the province’s own revenue.
The province’s own receipts are generated from transport licences, fees, rent from state properties and licences for liquor and gambling, while the provincial own revenue refers to reserves in the provincial coffers.
“It is worth highlighting that our fiscal challenges were more evident when we couldn’t accede to additional funding requests by departments during the Medium Term Expenditure Committee (MTEC) hearings, a bidding process prior to tabling of budget.
“This picture illustrates three important points — one, that there is no money; two, that we must stick to the fiscal consolidation measures we have presented to balance revenue and expenditure; and three, that we must improve efficiencies so we can expand our fiscal resources to fund our inclusive economic growth projects,” Mvoko said.
Nearly 80% of the province’s budget is geared towards the social wage, with a total of R79.4bn.
“Seventy-nine percent of this year’s budget is directed towards the social wage, to invest in education, health and other social development initiatives.
“As such, the social protection, community and human development cluster is allocated an amount of R79.4bn in 2025/2026 and R254.7bn over the MTEF.”
The departments of health and education have once again been allocated the biggest chunk of the provincial budget, with a R31.6bn and R44.6bn allocation, respectively.
Other departments will get:
- Transport — R5.9bn;
- Social development — R3.1bn;
- Human settlements — R2.3bn;
- Agriculture — R2.5bn;
- Economic development, environmental affairs and tourism — R1.8bn;
- Co-operative governance and traditional affairs — R1.1bn;
- Public works and infrastructure — R2.6bn;
- Sport, recreation, arts and culture — R1bn;
- Community safety — R153m;
- Office of the premier — R1.5bn;
- Provincial legislature — R750m; and
- Provincial treasury — R519m.
