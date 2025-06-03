Northern areas residents living in fear after new killings
Three weekend murders among 13 reported in last month
Gunfire tore through Gqeberha’s northern areas in May — leaving 13 people dead in the 56 shootings and residents petrified that their loved ones could be next.
One of the most recent incidents occurred in Gelvandale on Friday night when Lawrenzo September, 30, was stabbed in Beetlestone Road...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.