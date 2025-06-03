Rosedale clinic shut down due to protest
Residents demand action on staff shortages and service at Kariega facility
The gates at the Rosedale clinic were closed on Monday after staff abandoned their posts after an early morning protest by residents.
The clinic faces a staff shortage after a shooting outside the facility, which resulted in at least eight nurses submitting transfer requests...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.