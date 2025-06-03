News

Rosedale clinic shut down due to protest

Residents demand action on staff shortages and service at Kariega facility

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 03 June 2025

The gates at the Rosedale clinic were closed on Monday after staff abandoned their posts after an early morning protest by residents.

The clinic faces a staff shortage after a shooting outside the facility, which resulted in at least eight nurses submitting transfer requests...

