Star-studded line-up set to light up Wildsfees stage

More than 30 of SA’s top musical acts will take centre stage from June 27-29 as the SPAR Kirkwood Wildsfees returns for its 23rd year, promising a weekend packed with entertainment, family fun and unique experiences.
Headlining the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA) main stage on Friday June 27, is popular band Spoegwolf, which will close out a dynamic line-up that includes Die Piesangskille, Droomsindroom, Fatman, Bibi, Jennifer Zamudio, and GQ Ruan van der Kuil.
The star-studded programme for the Saturday features performances by Bernice West, Kurt Darren, Rubber Duc, Eloff, Ruhan du Toit, Irene-Louise van Wyk, Refentse, Jakkie Louw and Danny Smoke, with Jan Jan Jan set to headline the evening.
The Sunday offers a more relaxed vibe, with acts such as Wynand and Cheree, Keanan Eksteen, Blackbyrd, Ivan Roux and Manie Jackson rounding off the weekend.
“This year’s festival truly has something for everyone,” festival director Jenni Honsbein said.
In addition to the live performances, the festival will feature more than 300 specialist stalls, animal and equestrian shows in the MTN Arena, pony rides, as well as new vehicle, agriculture and outdoor expos.
A highlight for many will be the Walk on the Wildside experience.
According to organiser Mandy Roets, the exhibit will include a tourism showcase by 12 of the Eastern Cape’s top destinations, educational wildlife talks with live reptiles by Mark Marshall, the Iziko Mobile Museum, an Addo Elephant National Park display, bee-keeping demonstrations, a dinosaur experience, and the launch of a new tourism product by Ron Mackenzie of Small Town SA.
Families can look forward to a sprawling family play park, and fans of pop culture will enjoy photo opportunities with cosplayers dressed as popular action characters.
All shows and activities are included in the entrance fee.
Ticket prices are R120 per day for under 18s, adult day tickets are R250 on Friday and Saturday, and R200 on Sunday.
Pensioners (65+) qualify for a 50% discount on Sunday. Weekend passes are available at R250 for youth and R500 for adults.
Festival gates open at 9am daily, with main stage performances running until 11pm.
