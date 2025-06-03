Courtesy of SABC
The memorial service for actor Presley Chweneyagae is under way at Mmabatho Convention Centre, North West on Tuesday.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for Presley Chweneyagae
Entertainment
Courtesy of SABC
The memorial service for actor Presley Chweneyagae is under way at Mmabatho Convention Centre, North West on Tuesday.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News