News

WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for Presley Chweneyagae

03 June 2025
TshisaLIVE
Entertainment

Courtesy of SABC

The memorial service for actor Presley Chweneyagae is under way at Mmabatho Convention Centre, North West on Tuesday.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Presley Chweneyagae Memorial Service in Mmabatho
Buyer's Guide Ep93 | Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, Hyundai Grand Creta, Nissan Navara, ...

Most Read