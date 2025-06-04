News

Gqeberha man with intellectual disability missing

By Herald Reporter - 04 June 2025
Police are requesting assistance to find Gqeberha resident John Rautenbach, 49, who went missing on Sunday
Gqeberha police are urgently seeking the community’s assistance in locating an intellectually challenged 49-year-old man who went missing on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said John Rautenbach, who is a resident at a facility for intellectually challenged adults, was visiting a friend in Pollock Street, Rowallan Park, when he went missing in the middle of the night.

“According to the friend, on Monday at about 1am, his beams around the house triggered, but they thought it might be an animal and ignored the alarm.

“A few minutes later the friend checked the house and noticed John was not in the room and he never returned home.

“Inquiries were made with family and the facility where he resides, but he could not be traced.”

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie and sneakers.

Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in helping trace Rautenbach to contact SAPS Kabega Park on 082-302-6159 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or their nearest police station.

