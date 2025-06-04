New cerebral palsy centre, Dora Nginza labour ward upgrades on the way
The Eastern Cape health department is investing R64m in a state-of-the-art Cerebral Palsy Centre of Excellence and a labour ward extension at Dora Nginza Hospital in a bid to curb soaring medico-legal claims.
The project will include urgent security feature upgrades and the expansion of the maternity unit to allow for privacy as well as additional beds and consultation rooms...
