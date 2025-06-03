Olorato Mongale's family steps aside from helping former suspect

The family of murdered Wits postgraduate student Olorato Mongale has stepped back from assisting Fezile Ngubane in getting help with drug rehabilitation.
After the brutal murder of Mongale in Johannesburg on May 25, police said they wanted Ngubane and two others for questioning in connection with her murder.
Ngubane’s father handed his son over to KwaMashu police on Friday when he learnt his son was being sought by police. National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said on Saturday that a multidisciplinary team cleared Ngubane after a thorough interview and preliminary investigation.
Mathe said a preliminary report found Ngubane washes cars for a living and stays in the same neighbourhood as another suspect Philangenkosi Makhanya, who was killed during a confrontation with police at an Amanzimtoti flat on Friday. Another suspect remains at large.
After it emerged that Ngubane suffered from drug addiction, Mongale's aunt Chriselda Kananda posted on social media on Sunday asking: “Can we please organise rehab for Fezile Ngubane, can someone please get me in touch with him.”
Kananda said Ngubane's parents must really wish for their son to be rehabilitated. She said Mongale would have approved this in her honour.
However on Tuesday, Kananda issued a public statement where she announced she had decided to withdraw her engagement in assisting Ngubane's case because of the introduction of monetary donations.
“I would like to take a moment to express my appreciation for the outpouring of support regarding the call to help Ngubane with his rehabilitation. Our initial intention was to assist in placing Fezile at a free rehabilitation centre, as we believe simply throwing money at someone struggling with addiction is not a sustainable solution,” the statement read.
Kananda said in the family's pursuit of understanding the issue, she had uncovered further details that suggested a more complex and troubling reality regarding the syndicates involved.
“There are still far too many unanswered questions, and I urge the security cluster to intensify their investigations to help save more lives from the horrors that plague our country.”
Kananda said for its protection, the family had chosen to close this chapter.
TimesLIVE
Olorato Mongale's family steps aside from helping former suspect
Image: Supplied by SAPS
The family of murdered Wits postgraduate student Olorato Mongale has stepped back from assisting Fezile Ngubane in getting help with drug rehabilitation.
After the brutal murder of Mongale in Johannesburg on May 25, police said they wanted Ngubane and two others for questioning in connection with her murder.
Ngubane’s father handed his son over to KwaMashu police on Friday when he learnt his son was being sought by police. National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said on Saturday that a multidisciplinary team cleared Ngubane after a thorough interview and preliminary investigation.
Mathe said a preliminary report found Ngubane washes cars for a living and stays in the same neighbourhood as another suspect Philangenkosi Makhanya, who was killed during a confrontation with police at an Amanzimtoti flat on Friday. Another suspect remains at large.
After it emerged that Ngubane suffered from drug addiction, Mongale's aunt Chriselda Kananda posted on social media on Sunday asking: “Can we please organise rehab for Fezile Ngubane, can someone please get me in touch with him.”
Kananda said Ngubane's parents must really wish for their son to be rehabilitated. She said Mongale would have approved this in her honour.
However on Tuesday, Kananda issued a public statement where she announced she had decided to withdraw her engagement in assisting Ngubane's case because of the introduction of monetary donations.
“I would like to take a moment to express my appreciation for the outpouring of support regarding the call to help Ngubane with his rehabilitation. Our initial intention was to assist in placing Fezile at a free rehabilitation centre, as we believe simply throwing money at someone struggling with addiction is not a sustainable solution,” the statement read.
Kananda said in the family's pursuit of understanding the issue, she had uncovered further details that suggested a more complex and troubling reality regarding the syndicates involved.
“There are still far too many unanswered questions, and I urge the security cluster to intensify their investigations to help save more lives from the horrors that plague our country.”
Kananda said for its protection, the family had chosen to close this chapter.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News