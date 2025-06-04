St George’s Peace Pole calls for universal harmony
Humble and little-known monument stands alongside similar memorials globally from Giza to Hiroshima
What have the pyramids of Giza in Egypt, the International Atomic Energy Agency in Switzerland and St George’s Park in Gqeberha got in common?
They all have a Peace Pole, of course...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.