The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz 2025 | All the action
04 June 2025
More than 200 pupils from 52 participating Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga schools were given the chance to show off their mastery of general knowledge at the 2025 edition of The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz
“The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz provides an ideal platform for the youth to exercise critical life skills such as general knowledge and an understanding of current affairs — key to preparing them for the future.”
- Nandi Matomela, Isuzu Motors SA’s senior manager: brand strategy and field marketing
