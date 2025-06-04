The growing number of incidents of violence towards children, including by their mothers, has sparked a call for a “human-centred approach” in society.
Puleng Phaka, second deputy president of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), advocated for “capitalism's profit-before-people system” to be dismantled in favour of a system that ensured “economic fairness and human dignity”.
Numsa denounced “the commodification of human life, the normalisation of suffering, and the abandonment of social responsibility.”
Referencing data that showed 315 children were killed in the second quarter of last year, an increase of 7.5% compared to the same period the year before, Phaka said “a society driven by greed, exploitation, and economic exclusion creates desperate conditions where violence festers”.
Violence towards children is a sign of ‘abandonment of social responsibility’
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The growing number of incidents of violence towards children, including by their mothers, has sparked a call for a “human-centred approach” in society.
Puleng Phaka, second deputy president of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), advocated for “capitalism's profit-before-people system” to be dismantled in favour of a system that ensured “economic fairness and human dignity”.
Numsa denounced “the commodification of human life, the normalisation of suffering, and the abandonment of social responsibility.”
Referencing data that showed 315 children were killed in the second quarter of last year, an increase of 7.5% compared to the same period the year before, Phaka said “a society driven by greed, exploitation, and economic exclusion creates desperate conditions where violence festers”.
On what can be done to help children, Phaka recommended interventions to:
Phaka said Numsa was “deeply disturbed by terrible crimes” reported during Child Protection Week from May 29 to June 5. These include:
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News