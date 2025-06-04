We are doing our best to solve hospital staff shortages, says MEC
Eastern Cape health MEC Ntandokazi Capa said the department was doing everything possible to minimise the shortage of staff in facilities across the province.
“We’ve already employed 86 doctors — placed in hospitals across the province — in the financial year that ended in March, and they all started working as of April 1,” Capa said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.