Another feather in her cap for multi-talented Leah
After claiming multiple crowns on the modelling stage, a Gqeberha teen has welcomed her latest accolade, being appointed an official SA Children and Youth Ambassador, which further complements her pursuit to empower her community.
Westering High School pupil Leah Welcome is already a familiar face in the Bay’s charity circles, having received her SA blazer in 2024 as an SA Children and Youth Ambassador for her talents in modelling and contribution to charities...
