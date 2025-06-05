Councillors pay tribute to three of their own who died recently

Nelson Mandela Bay councillors sang the praise of three of their deceased counterparts in tributes ahead of council proceedings on Thursday.
The families of ANC Ward 23 councillor Nosithembiso Mayekiso, ANC Ward 57 councillor Thembinkosi Maswana and DA Ward 34 councillor Johnny Arends attended.
Maswana died on April 9, Arends on April 27 and Mayekiso on May 16.
Speaker Eugene Johnson, council chief whip Wandisile Jikeka and mayor Babalwa Lobishe removed their chairs, which had been draped in black cloth.
It was replaced with framed photos and flowers.
Lobishe thanked the families for attending.
“We appreciate that you took the time to come to our council meeting to remove their seats,” Lobishe said.
“This is not an easy process. We want you to know you are always in our prayers.
“We shall continue the work they left behind.
“These councillors left a remarkable legacy and will always be honoured and remembered.”
DA councillor Tyron Adams shared his condolences to the Arends family on behalf of the DA.
“We would like to relay our deepest gratitude to the Arends family for lending us one of their own.
“His legacy will continue to live in hearts and minds. He was an agent of change.
“On many nights, he left his home to serve the people of his ward without complaining.
“The person who replaced him must know they will be occupying a revolutionary’s seat.”
EFF councillor Zanele Sikawuti offered words of comfort to the families.
“This is not an easy time. Mayekiso and Maswana were people we loved as councillors, and it became evident, especially with Mayekiso, as I shared a personal relationship with her.
“Her warmth showed she came from a loving family, and I can only imagine what her loved ones are going through.
“We thank the families for lending us their own, they represented you, their families, with pride in society.”
The ACDP’s Marianne Lotter said that as someone who recently lost her mother, she understood how deep the pain of losing a loved one runs.
“All I can say is there’s no manual for grief, but in the process of saying goodbye, thank God for their lives.
“And as you continue with life, may you keep good memories of your loved ones in your hearts.”
The Herald
Councillors pay tribute to three of their own who died recently
Image: ANDISA BONANI
Nelson Mandela Bay councillors sang the praise of three of their deceased counterparts in tributes ahead of council proceedings on Thursday.
The families of ANC Ward 23 councillor Nosithembiso Mayekiso, ANC Ward 57 councillor Thembinkosi Maswana and DA Ward 34 councillor Johnny Arends attended.
Maswana died on April 9, Arends on April 27 and Mayekiso on May 16.
Speaker Eugene Johnson, council chief whip Wandisile Jikeka and mayor Babalwa Lobishe removed their chairs, which had been draped in black cloth.
It was replaced with framed photos and flowers.
Lobishe thanked the families for attending.
“We appreciate that you took the time to come to our council meeting to remove their seats,” Lobishe said.
“This is not an easy process. We want you to know you are always in our prayers.
“We shall continue the work they left behind.
“These councillors left a remarkable legacy and will always be honoured and remembered.”
DA councillor Tyron Adams shared his condolences to the Arends family on behalf of the DA.
“We would like to relay our deepest gratitude to the Arends family for lending us one of their own.
“His legacy will continue to live in hearts and minds. He was an agent of change.
“On many nights, he left his home to serve the people of his ward without complaining.
“The person who replaced him must know they will be occupying a revolutionary’s seat.”
EFF councillor Zanele Sikawuti offered words of comfort to the families.
“This is not an easy time. Mayekiso and Maswana were people we loved as councillors, and it became evident, especially with Mayekiso, as I shared a personal relationship with her.
“Her warmth showed she came from a loving family, and I can only imagine what her loved ones are going through.
“We thank the families for lending us their own, they represented you, their families, with pride in society.”
The ACDP’s Marianne Lotter said that as someone who recently lost her mother, she understood how deep the pain of losing a loved one runs.
“All I can say is there’s no manual for grief, but in the process of saying goodbye, thank God for their lives.
“And as you continue with life, may you keep good memories of your loved ones in your hearts.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News