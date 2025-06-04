DNA analysis confirms remains are of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and partner

DNA analysis of human remains found in Rust De Winter in Limpopo on May 8 has positively linked them to those of journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and Zodwa Mdhluli.

The couple was reported missing on February 18.

“The human remains were analysed and matched with the reference sample of the biological relatives of the deceased,” police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said in a statement on Wednesday.

Police have already notified both families. Four suspects arrested in this case are currently appearing before the KwaMhlanga magistrate's court on various charges including kidnapping, house robbery and possession of stolen property.

The African Media and Communicators Forum (AMCF) and the National Press Club (NPC) welcomed the latest developments.

They said they did not come as a surprise because the location where the remains were discovered was pointed out by the suspects after their arrest.

They said this milestone would lead the families closer to the truth.

“We wish to convey our gratitude to the SAPS for keeping to their promise that in four weeks the results would be available.

“We confirm that the families in Ga-Rankuwa [Ndlovu] and Thembisa [Mdhluli] were visited earlier this evening by the police where the results were disclosed to them,” said Elijah Mhlanga, chairperson of the AMCF.

He said the families were relieved and could now begin with plans for funerals.

Acting chairperson of the NPC Antoinette Slabbert said it had been an agonising wait for the results after months of grief following the mysterious disappearance of the couple.

“We hope that the evidence will also serve in court in the murder charges against the accused,” Slabbert said.

The memorial services and funeral arrangements will be communicated once the families have finalised the details.

TimesLIVE