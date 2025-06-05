Goodyear SA starts restructuring amid Kariega plant closure talks
Goodyear SA has started a restructuring process to address proposals regarding the closure of its manufacturing facility in Kariega.
According to a statement, a Goodyear spokesperson said this would be done under the provisions of the Labour Relations Act...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.