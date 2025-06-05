Knysna official arrested for allegedly selling municipal jobs
A Knysna municipal employee was arrested by the Hawks on Wednesday after an early morning raid.
The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) raided the municipal building and arrested the general assistant for allegedly selling municipal jobs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.