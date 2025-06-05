Macpherson to present George building disaster report to families
After receiving the final report into the George building disaster, public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson has committed to study the findings, present them to the affected families and hold the relevant authorities accountable.
The Victoria Street building collapsed while still under construction on May 6 2024, killing 34 people and injuring many others after 62 construction workers were buried beneath 6,000 tonnes of rubble...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.