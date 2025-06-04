Manhunt continues for third suspect in Olorato Mongale murder case

Police are still searching for Bongani Mthimkhulu, the remaining suspect implicated in the murder of 30-year-old student Olorato Mongale.
Last week, Mthimkhulu was identified as the third suspect in the case along with Philangenkosi Makhanya and Fezile Ngubane. Makhanya was killed during an altercation with police in KZN on Friday, while Ngubane was cleared by police at the weekend.
Speaking to Sowetan, national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Mthimkhulu had not yet been found.
“The police are still searching,” she said.
Last week Mathe revealed that Makhanya and Mthimkhulu had been arrested for kidnapping and robbery in Brakpan in April, but were released on bail.
“On April 20 this year, we arrested them [Makhanya and Mthimkhulu] on a charge of kidnapping and robbery in the Brakpan area, where a vigilant police officer was conducting his regular patrols. He came across a suspicious-looking vehicle, a VW Polo and when he confronted the suspects, he found that they had just kidnapped a woman and robbed her.
“We immediately placed the two suspects under arrest. On April 22, they appeared in court on a charge of kidnapping and robbery, and April 26, they got bail,” Mathe said.
Mathe urged anyone who spots Mthimkhulu contact Brig Nama on 082 778 9035.
