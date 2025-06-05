Northern Lights shines bright at athletics championships
School rewarded with Toyota minibus for efforts at national event
The Northern Lights School has made a return to sports even more significant with its pupils garnering another accolade and earning a Toyota Quantum for their efforts in the recent Toyota South African Sport for Physically Disabled National Championships.
The national championships were held in Gqeberha from March 30 to April 1 and proved to the pupils from the special needs school that returning to competitive sport in 2023 was the right move...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.