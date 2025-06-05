Officials, families of Cradock Four visit key sites
As a delegation of court officials and family members visited Bluewater Bay, where the body of Sicelo Mhlauli was believed to have been found, his son, Ntsika, walked by himself at the water’s edge, his hands clasped together as if he were praying.
“I have never been here before but this will forever be a sacred place for me now,” Ntsika said on Wednesday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.