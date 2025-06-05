Postmortem reveals alarming extent of Vanessa’s injuries
Punctured lung, cracked rib and skull fractures among extreme trauma inflicted on murder victim
A total of 23 injuries covered Vanessa van Rensburg’s body from head to toe.
From a punctured lung to a cracked rib, multiple fractures to the skull and even bruises on her hands, the extent and nature of the trauma suggest the 36-year-old woman endured a prolonged and brutal assault, culminating in a violent death...
