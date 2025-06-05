Fury over Goodyear’s planned closure of Kariega plant
In a move that has shaken its workforce, Goodyear SA plans to shut down its Kariega plant, with 907 jobs on the line.
Goodyear SA’s abrupt decision to cease manufacturing in SA was announced to staff by managing director Paul Gerrard, who was accompanied by bodyguards, during a brief meeting at the Despatch Town Hall...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.