Olorato had met a man known as John at a mall in Bloemfontein, Free State, in May, and after days of communication, they arranged to go on a date. The man told her he'd come to Johannesburg days later.
Hours before the man picked her up from her place on May 25, she texted her friend, telling her that she was getting ready to go meet him.
Later that day, Mongale's body was found abandoned in Lombardy outside Alexandra, northern Joburg.
Warrants of arrest issued after Olorato murder suspects fail to appear in court
Once police get confirmation of Makhanya's death, the warrant will be cancelled
A warrant of arrest has been issued against two men sought by police in connection with Olorato Mongale after they failed to appear in court to face charges of kidnapping and robbery of another woman in Brakpan.
The two — Philangenkosi Makhanya and Bongani Mthimkhulu — were due to appear in the Brakpan magistrate's court on Tuesday but Makhanya was killed in a shoot-out with police in KwaZulu-Natal last week.
The National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said: “The matter was presented, however the two accused individuals were not present. As a result, warrants for their arrests were issued. Once we receive confirmation of Philangenkosi Makhanya's death, the court can approve a refund of his bail money and cancel the warrant for his arrest,” she explained.
Olorato had met a man known as John at a mall in Bloemfontein, Free State, in May, and after days of communication, they arranged to go on a date. The man told her he'd come to Johannesburg days later.
Hours before the man picked her up from her place on May 25, she texted her friend, telling her that she was getting ready to go meet him.
Later that day, Mongale's body was found abandoned in Lombardy outside Alexandra, northern Joburg.
