A reopened inquest into the deaths of four United Democratic Front activists in Cradock resumes on Thursday.
The inquest is expected to hear testimonies until June 12 in the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha.
Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sicelo Mhlauli and Sparrow Mkonto were killed by apartheid-era security branch officers in June 1985.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Cradock Four inquest returns to Gqeberha high court
Courtesy of SABC
A reopened inquest into the deaths of four United Democratic Front activists in Cradock resumes on Thursday.
The inquest is expected to hear testimonies until June 12 in the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha.
Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sicelo Mhlauli and Sparrow Mkonto were killed by apartheid-era security branch officers in June 1985.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News