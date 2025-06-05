News

WATCH LIVE | Cradock Four inquest returns to Gqeberha high court

By TimesLIVE - 05 June 2025

A reopened inquest into the deaths of four United Democratic Front activists in Cradock resumes on Thursday.

The inquest is expected to hear testimonies until June 12 in the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha.

Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sicelo Mhlauli and Sparrow Mkonto were killed by apartheid-era security branch officers in June 1985.

