A walking miracle with a heart of gold
Brave little girl celebrates her recovery from a life-threatening medical condition by launching toy drives for less fortunate children
After putting up a brave fight against bullying and surviving two traumatic operations, Kaylee Rae Moodaley has proved that her resilience knows no bounds.
The eight-year-old has now shifted her focus to uplifting other children through a series of toy drives. ..
